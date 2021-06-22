Has Smokey The Bear Worked Too Well?

Editor’s Note: The following is the second of three in a series of articles by Colorado State University’s Karissa Courtney covering important forest topics facing the United States. Part I delves into the intricacies of the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) and looks at some recent very large fires in the West. In Part 2 (below), Courtney argues that Smokey the Bear has worked “too well” with recent forest fires increasing in intensity and severity. Part 3 (forthcoming) focuses on tree planting and thinning and how government agencies get projects like this done thanks to the National Environmental Policy Act…