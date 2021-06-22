A long-awaited glimpse of normal

After this month's directive from the Office of the Governor, things around us have begun to look and feel somewhat familiar. Many individuals have stopped wearing masks unless they want to eat or shop at an establishment that requires them. Gatherings are becoming more common -- indoors and outdoors. The lobby at Richmond City Hall is now unlocked and accessible. Many employees are back in their offices for work. The water activities in our parks have resumed and many congregations of our churches are back to having in-person services or are planning a target date for reopening.