Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, KY

A long-awaited glimpse of normal

By Robert Blythe Richmond Mayor
Richmond Register
 16 days ago

After this month's directive from the Office of the Governor, things around us have begun to look and feel somewhat familiar. Many individuals have stopped wearing masks unless they want to eat or shop at an establishment that requires them. Gatherings are becoming more common -- indoors and outdoors. The lobby at Richmond City Hall is now unlocked and accessible. Many employees are back in their offices for work. The water activities in our parks have resumed and many congregations of our churches are back to having in-person services or are planning a target date for reopening.

www.richmondregister.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Health
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Richmond, KY
Government
City
Richmond, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy