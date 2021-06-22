The case of the seductive postal card

Join a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the American Postal Workers Union. . The APWU was founded on July 1, 1971, in the wake of the Great Postal Strike of 1970 (photo) and the Postal Reorganization Act, which granted postal workers’ demand for the right to collectively bargain. The founding of the union brought together the United Federation of Postal Clerks, the National Postal Union, the National Association of Post Office and General Service Maintenance Employees, the National Federation of Motor Vehicle Employees, and the National Association of Special Delivery Messengers. Tonight, “we will celebrate fifty years of working together for postal jobs with good pay and benefits and dignity in a safe workplace.”