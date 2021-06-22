Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Newly sanctified Tunisian cemetery for migrants filling fast

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZARZIS, Tunisia (AP) — Most of the headstones have dates but no names. Row after row of palest white, practically gleaming in the Mediterranean sun. The cemetery in Zarzis is nearly exactly as Rachid Koraïchi pictured it when he sketched his vision of the “Garden of Africa” that would be the final resting place for hundreds of anonymous men, women and children whose bodies have washed up on the shores of this coastal Tunisian city in recent years.

spectrumlocalnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Azoulay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunisian#Cemeteries#Shipwrecks#Ap#Mediterranean#The Associated Press#Muslim#Unesco#Libyan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Tunisia
Related
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Tunisian navy rescues 178 migrants, recovers 2 bodies

Tunisian naval forces recovered two bodies and picked up 178 migrants from the Mediterranean on Sunday after the boats transporting them broke down on the perilous crossing from Libya to Europe, a Tunisian Defense Ministry spokesman said. The spokesman, Mohamed Zekri, said the migrants’ boats had been at risk of...
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

Understaffed Tunisian hospital battles coronavirus spike

KAIROUAN, Tunisia — (AP) — A man wearing a protective suit quickly yet carefully places a black sheet over a COVID-19 victim laid out in a coffin in a courtyard at Ibn Jazzar Hospital in the Tunisian town of Kairouan. He then folds a white sheet on top and sprinkles the body with disinfectant from a small bottle, while loved ones and other hospital visitors cry out “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great,” in Arabic.
Worldwhtc.com

Wards fill up as Tunisian COVID cases rise rapidly – adviser

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with intensive care wards almost full, an adviser to the government said on Thursday. “A COVID tsunami is hitting the country as the number of positive tests is very high, the number of deaths sometimes exceeds 100 per day, and intensive care beds are almost full,” said Amenallah Messadi, a member of the independent scientific committee that advises the government.
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Sinkings leave dozens of migrants dead off Tunisian coast

Tunisian fishermen and naval authorities have retrieved scores of bodies of drowned migrants and rescued more than 160 others in recent days after multiple boats sank while trying to reach Europe. Coast guard and naval units found 49 bodies and saved 78 migrants after four boats sank off the coast...
Accidentskelo.com

Tunisian coastguard retrieves 21 bodies after migrant boat capsizes

TUNIS (Reuters) – The Tunisian coastguard retrieved 21 bodies after a migrant boat capsized, a security official told Reuters on Monday, the second such in incident in the past two days. At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia‮ ‬ also on Saturday, as they tried to cross...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

USNS Trenton completes exercises with Tunisian navy

July 7 (UPI) -- The USNS Trenton and patrol boats of the Tunisian navy concluded a five-day interoperability exercise off the Tunisian coast, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The U.S. ship is a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel, used to support overseas operations, conduct humanitarian aid and disaster relief, and support special operations forces.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden orders airstrikes on Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria. It's the wrong strategy.

The Pentagon announced Sunday that U.S. forces had conducted strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups on the Iraqi-Syrian border in response to drone attacks targeting U.S. troops and facilities. America has tried this strategy before, and it has failed to stop such proxy attacks: Iranian rockets, and now unmanned aircraft, continue to rain intermittently on U.S. personnel with no signs of abating. Instead of allowing U.S. contractors, troops and property to face attack, the Pentagon would be better off withdrawing from Iraq altogether.
WorldPosted by
Vice

A Tunisian MP Was Repeatedly Slapped During a Debate in Parliament

A Tunisian politician was physically assaulted by a fellow MP in front of their parliamentary colleagues, in an incident that has sparked widespread concern about growing political violence in the country. Video footage circulated on social media showed Sahbi Samara, an independent MP, standing up from his seat, walking towards...
WorldArkansas Online

Afghanistan neighbor girds border

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A surge of Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan has caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while across the border in Tajikistan, reservists are being called up to reinforce the southern border, according to officials and reports Tuesday. Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled...
MilitaryNewsweek

U.S., Syrian Troops Foil Drone Attack on Base Housing American Forces

(1-2) — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) June 29, 2021. According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the drones were launched from areas controlled by Iran-backed fighters in the eastern Syrian town of Mayadeen. The same base was attacked over the weekend, according to Syrian Kurdish-led forces and a...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

The Kremlin is paranoid

Military developments in the Black Sea accompanied by hyperbolic statements from Russian officials highlight growing fears in the Kremlin over Russia’s future. With a new spike in the COVID-19 pandemic rolling across Russia and economic conditions deteriorating on the eve of the September parliamentary elections, President Vladimir Putin needs foreign scapegoats to keep the masses in line. Hence why the Black Sea has become a major focus of Kremlin pressure and propaganda in recent weeks. It's a centerpiece of the Kremlin's desire to expand its territorial and maritime dominance. By seizing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Moscow claimed Ukraine's territorial waters. It now uses the peninsula to build up its military capabilities and threaten all littoral states. The only factor restraining further attacks on Ukraine and Georgia is the presence of NATO forces led by the United States.
IndiaTHE DAILY RECKONING

China: Fragile Giant

I’ve made many visits to China over the past thirty years and have been careful to move beyond Beijing (the political capital) and Shanghai (the financial capital) on these trips. My visits have included Chongqing, Wuhan (the origin of the coronavirus outbreak), Xian, Nanjing, new construction sites to visit “ghost...
runningmagazine.ca

Japan declares state of emergency two weeks before Olympic Games

Just two weeks ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has declared another COVID-19 state of emergency. The country’s government is now considering a ban on all spectators in order to curb the number of new infections, which will make for a very different Games than what we are used to seeing.
Worldkentlive.news

Stonehenge and Giza Pyramids enigma 'solved' by carpet-fitter

Two of the world's most enduring enigmas may have been solved - by a carpet-fitter from Wales. Stonehenge and the Pyramids of ancient Egypt have inspired awe for millennia, but how their giant stones were moved - sometimes across vast distances - has remained a mystery. However, history buff Steven...
MilitaryWTVM

Bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 3 injured

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria. In neighboring Iraq 14 rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops inflicting three minor injuries. A U.S. spokesman did not...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Rockets fired at US embassy in Iraq after attacks on bases

Three rockets were fired at the US embassy in Iraq early Thursday, the Iraqi army said, at the end of a day marked by rocket and drone attacks on bases hosting American forces in Iraq and Syria. The embassy itself was not hit, the army said, but three nearby places in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone were. A spate of recent attacks on US military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq has been blamed on pro-Iranian armed groups within a state-sponsored paramilitary force. US forces, who have 2,500 troops deployed in Iraq as part of an international anti-Islamic State group coalition, have been targeted almost 50 times this year in the country, but the last few days have seen an increase in the frequency of attacks.
Advocacymymixfm.com

With aid in balance, Syrians who fled Assad fear deeper hardship

IDLIB PROVINCE, Syria (Reuters) – Having fled their homes to escape President Bashar al-Assad’s rule, many of Syrians sheltering in the rebel-held northwest fear their fate may once again be placed in his hands. Russia, Assad’s key ally, wants U.N. aid to the region to come through the capital Damascus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy