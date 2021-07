The need for school supplies has been consistently present within our school systems over the years. But the need this year is expected to continue to increase as the number of families experiencing poverty is likely to increase in the aftermath of COVID-19. The Salvation Army has partnered with Family Promise of Gallatin Valley and Love In The Name of Christ (Love Inc.) to host their annual Tools for School drive and Community Event. Tools for Schools is a Salvation Army program that provides families in need with essential school supplies their children require to be successful in the classroom.