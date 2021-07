England international Nikita Parris has signed for Women’s Super League club Arsenal from Olympique Lyonnais.The deal for the 27-year-old is worth a reported €80,000 with an expected €20,000 in add-ons to also be included.Parris, who is currently training with Team GB ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, won a hoard of trophies with the French giants. She claimed the Women’s Champions League, Trophée des Championnes, Women’s International Champions Cup and Coupe de France Féminine.The Gunners will be hoping Parris brings her trophy-winning habit to the club as they will bid for their first silverware since 2019 in the 21/22 campaign.On a...