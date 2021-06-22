Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

EXPLAINER: The Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 16 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A Supreme Court ruling that went against the NCAA could open the door to schools using unlimited benefits tied to education to recruit top athletes.

The NCAA’s loss will not directly lead to play-for-pay in college athletics, but it did clear a path for future legal challenges that could be even more impactful.

Here’s what to know:

THE CASE

The original lawsuit brought by former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston challenged the NCAA’s right to cap compensation to Division I football and basketball players at the value of a scholarship.

The lower court’s decision went against the NCAA. In a narrow ruling, a judge said the NCAA could not cap benefits to athletes that are tied directly to education. The court left it up to the NCAA to define educational benefits but the NCAA appealed and lost.

The case was the first involving the NCAA heard by the Supreme Court since 1984.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS?

They are some of the costs associated with being a student, costs a school could pick up for an athlete. Examples include a study abroad program, a paid internship or an athlete’s school computer.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The ruling doesn’t mandate that schools pay athletes. It only prevents the NCAA from standing in the way of educational benefits.

Schools and even conferences could impose their own rules or caps, but plaintiffs’ lawyers believe teams competing against each other on the field will look for ways to gain an advantage through these benefits and recruits will capitalize on the market.

WHEN CAN ATHLETES BEGIN TAKING ADVANTAGE?

Schools could start offering athletes in those high profile sports things like internships, laptops or even cash bonuses tied to academics or graduation effective immediately.

Still, it is more likely that conferences, schools and even the NCAA will take time to clarify the original ruling and come up with some guidelines and definitions about what is permitted. Overall value, though, cannot be capped.

THE NCAA’S BIG PROBLEM

The lower court’s ruling itself is not the NCAA’s biggest headache. The Supreme Court’s decision also and stripped it of one of its best defenses.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority decision that the 1984 Board of Regents case, which went against the NCAA but also gave the association some cover against antitrust law, no longer need be adhered to by courts in future cases.

“It’s certainly notable that there was unanimous opinion that Board of Regents does not support the NCAA’s restrictions on athlete compensation,” said Gabe Feldman, director of Tulane’s sports law program. “That was the key argument in every case the NCAA had made (in court). Not only that Board of Regents supports it, but that Board of Regents means that all NCAA rules are essentially legal.

“That’s the language they were hoping to get from the court. Instead they got that the language means nothing. Board of Regents provides no support.”

Feldman said unless the NCAA can get some type of antitrust exemption from Congress the lawsuits might never stop. The NCAA has already been asking for protection from Congress in the form of a federal law that would regulate the way athletes can be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.

“The silver lining for the NCAA — it’s a faint silver lining — is that this theoretically strengthens their argument in Congress that if they don’t get an antitrust exemption they’re going to get sued into oblivion,” Feldman said. “And it’s only a matter of time before antitrust law destroys the NCAA’s vision of amateurism.”

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Division I Football#The Supreme Court#Board Of Regents#Tulane#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Sports
Related
Corsicana, TXDallas News

After Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA is finally getting what it deserves. And now players can too.

Before today’s sermon, let me remind you about the story of Shannon Woolsey, a cheerleader from Houston who went to Navarro College in Corsicana and by sheer dumb luck ended up on a Netflix series last year called Cheer. By the time the show had run its course, Woolsey had accumulated more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Now she earns up to $5,000 each time she posts about Reebok, one of several companies paying for her pitch.
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Supreme Court ruling puts NCAA under scrutiny and potentially opens door to eventual pay for student-athletes, sports economists say

After years of “exploiting” student-athletes, the NCAA eventually could cease to exist, at least in its current form, according to one economist, in the wake of last week’s unanimous Supreme Court ruling that the association cannot limit education-related benefits that colleges can offer their sports stars. “What’s super-important about this...
Politicshammerandrails.com

Supreme Court is unanimous in NCAA v. Alston, begins overturning NCAA amateurism rules

Here's some articles and direct links to the decision:. The decision itself won't change anything in the sports hierarchy as it was pretty narrowly related to strict education benefits, like schools being able to provide laptops and internships to athletes; however, the real thing that came out of it was 1) a unanimous ruling showing the court is all in against the NCAA and 2) Kavanaugh's written opinion quoted here:
College SportsOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Supreme Court decision will push NCAA toward change

Anthony Davis didn’t really own his own eyebrows during Kentucky’s run to the 2012 national championship. Davis’ unique brows and slogans about them were on T-shirts in Lexington and beyond. Before he made hundreds of millions in the NBA, Davis trademarked the phrases “Fear the Brow” and “Raise the Brow,” but he didn’t do it until June 2012.
College SportsCentre Daily

Opinion: How Penn State influenced the recent NCAA Supreme Court ruling

There are times to condemn Penn State for actions taken to the detriment of the institution, but there are other times in which Penn State should be praised. I won’t go into the non-sensible attempt a generation ago to tie two medical organizations together, joining Geisinger Medical Center to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center, costing Penn State over $100 million to separate the two unworkable units. Nor shall I expand upon the nearly $1 billion acceptance of the Freeh Report and damages from bowing to the NCAA Consent Decree a decade ago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA and its anachronistic idea of amateurism  | Bob Lewis

The world of bigtime college sports is about to change profoundly in ways not even experts yet comprehend because of a bombshell U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Last week’s unanimous and unambiguous decision in NCAA v. Alston eviscerates the American college football and basketball cartel’s business model of earning billions […] The post A Supreme Court ruling creates an existential crisis for the NCAA and its anachronistic idea of amateurism  | Bob Lewis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
College Sportslineups.com

NCAA Alters Rules in Wake of Supreme Court Unanimous Decision: Sports Betting Implications

The NCAA has been working through monumental discussions surrounding its amateurism rules for some time now, and there has been a rising uproar in regards to the lack of fair compensation for student-athletes. Over the past year, the NCAA has faced questions of antitrust violations due to their rules and regulations, and in response, the college sports governing body has begun to implement new changes. As of July 1, individual states are permitted to begin applying their own legislation in regards to student-athlete compensation for their name, image, and likeness (NIL).
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...

Comments / 0

Community Policy