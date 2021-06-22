Banks slowly offer alternatives to overdraft fees, a bane of struggling spenders

It’s an ironic fact of life that people who live on the financial edge must contend with certain expenses that more economically secure Americans don’t face. Among them are bank overdraft fees. At first blush, these may look like a reasonable deterrent to discourage bank customers from letting their balances drop too low but, in fact, those fees are lucrative profit drivers for the banking industry, which structures them so that even responsible consumers can end up paying through the nose before they realize their accounts are overdrawn. Consumer advocates and some in Congress say regulatory changes are needed. They’re right.