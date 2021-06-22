Banks slowly offer alternatives to overdraft fees, a bane of struggling spenders
In less than a week, Keri Fitzpatrick, a self-described lunch lady, was dinged for $175 she definitely didn’t have. A succession of automated payments over two days — for her phone, two credit cards and car insurance — pushed her TD Bank account into the red, socking her with $140 in overdraft fees. Then another unexplained fee surfaced Friday, even though her paycheck had landed and she couldn’t find any other pending charges.www.seattletimes.com