Master P Wants Pelicans Head Coaching Gig, 'Zion Will Be Happy!'

Boston Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position with the Washington Wizards according to SB Nations’s Peter Yannopoulos. Morrison, who came to the Celtics from the G League ranks as head coach of the Maine Red Claws (now, Maine Celtics), also interviewed for the head coaching position with the Celtics while it was vacant, but is likely looking to move on with the expectation that new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be bringing in at least some of his own staff. The Canadian assistant spent four years with the Celtics in that role under then-head coach Brad Stevens, who has since moved on to become the team’s President of Basketball Operations.