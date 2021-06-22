Cancel
Master P Wants Pelicans Head Coaching Gig, 'Zion Will Be Happy!'

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRap legend Master P knows exactly who the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans should be -- MASTER P!!!! -- telling TMZ Sports superstar Zion Williamson would LOVE the move!!. Of course, times are tough in NOLA -- the Pels just fired Stan Van Gundy after one season...

