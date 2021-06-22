Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Clarkston man released from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after crash on Levee Bypass

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 16 days ago

A Clarkston man was treated and released from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Monday morning after his vehicle left the Levee Bypass in Lewiston and struck a tree. Lewiston Police identified the sole occupant of the 2005 Subaru Legacy as Terrell Domebo, 21. Officers responded to the 1700 block of the bypass shortly after 2 a.m. to find Domebo unconscious in the driver’s seat, according to a news release. He had been travelling eastbound when the vehicle crossed the westbound lane, left the roadway and collided with the tree.

lmtribune.com
