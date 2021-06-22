Gresham eyes $2.5 million purchase of Shaull Property

City moves closer to reclaiming woods from development; deal must be finalized by fall.

After a public outcry to save a stand of Douglas fir trees, the city of Gresham plans to move forward with a multi-million dollar purchase of a local natural area.

The 7.82-acre Shaull Property, located at 3535 W. Powell Blvd., had a significant price tag after a Bend-based developer, SGS LLC, snapped up the site with plans to construct 30 homes.

That proposed development led to an uproar, prompting city officials to put out a survey and begin the process for reclaiming the woods near the Southwest Community Park.

Gresham City Council directed staff to proceed with negotiations to preserve the natural area with the community's blessing. The initial agreement is for a purchase price of $2.5 million, with an additional $175,000 to cover a full demolition of all structures on the site and various other expenses, including a cleanup and environmental consulting.

Funds for the purchase will likely come from Gresham's local share allocation of the Metro Regional Government's Parks and Nature Bond. The city application for the funds is under review by Metro staff. In addition, the East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District is contributing $200,000 to the purchase.

The city is now working toward completing the final sale. They must do an environmental site assessment, an appraisal and have councilors formally approve the terms of the purchase. The goal is to close on the deal by Sept. 15, though the city can extend to Nov. 1 if necessary.

In any case, the purchase is not final until this fall. While the city remains optimistic, officials said factors could come into play that would lead to the withdrawal of the deal.