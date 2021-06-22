DECATUR — Nelson Felix Graveline, 76, of Decatur, died June 17, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Nelson was born August 29, 1944 to Daniel and Marjorie Graveline in Knoxville, TN. He was raised in Knoxville, Fontana, N.C., Watts Bar, Chattanooga, TN, and Paducah, KY. He enlisted in the Army at age 17 immediately after graduation from St. John’s High School. He proudly served in the 101st Screaming Eagles Division at Fort Campbell, KY from 1962-1965. He received the Parachutists Badge among others. Military service was a huge influence on how he lived his life. Following service he attended the University of Kentucky earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a Merchant Marine and sailed the Great Lakes for several summers. After a variety of jobs across the U.S., Nelson lived in Decatur, AL for 29 years, working at BP Oil and after retirement Waynes Farms.