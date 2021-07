Tornado warning! Kate Hudson is trying out a gravity-defying — and challenging — new exercise. The 42-year-old actress is on a mission to "wake up" her body and started working with a new trainer to ramp up her workouts after three pregnancies. Along the way, she's been sharing videos of all the different exercises that trainer Brian Nguyen has her doing, including one that has her spinning a water weight — called a Hydro Core — around her head like a tornado.