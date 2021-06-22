Playing Indiana Jones in Phantom Abyss
"Procedurally Generated", it's a term that has been thrown around a lot in gaming. There are some games that do it really well, offering varied experiences across multiple playthroughs like Enter the Gungeon or FTL: Faster Than Light. The flip side of this is when procedural generation is used to tout how many thousands of possibilities you could experience when those experiences are the small differences like blue grass vs green grass, or different pieces in some abomination space creature as was the state for No Man's Sky (when it launched at least.) Phantom Abyss is a new procedurally generated Roguelite where each temple you enter can only be entered once by you, but that a number of people can play the identical seed, once completed it's closed off to anyone else. How well does this really work? and is it enough to sell you on another Roguelite in your library?