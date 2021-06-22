Cancel
Charities

ByteDance founder donates $77 million amid China billionaires’ charity rush

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – The founder of TikTok owner ByteDance will donate 500 million yuan ($77.35 million) to the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan for education, the city government’s education bureau said on Tuesday. Zhang Yiming’s move came as Chinese tech billionaires are rushing to make charity gestures, especially in education,...

Xi Jinping
Jack Ma
#Billionaires#Alibaba Group#Charity#Reuters#Tiktok#Chinese#Education Bureau#The Wang Xing Fund#Ant#Bytedance Ceo#Minerva Schools#The Innovation Fund#Nankai University
Asia
Beijing, CN
China
Charities
