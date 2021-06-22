Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European shares rise as recovery optimism lifts banks, miners

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

June 22 (Reuters) - European shares crept toward record highs on Tuesday as optimism around a stimulus-led economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed fears of global central banks tightening monetary policies sooner than expected.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% by 0703 GMT, with economically sensitive stocks including banks, miners and energy stocks leading gains.

The group was hammered last week following signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that inflation was rising more than expected, but European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday calmed those fears by saying the euro zone and the United States were “in a different situation”.

Investors this week are looking to a host of Federal Reserve speakers to calm market volatility, saying the reaction to last week’s meeting was too extreme.

In company news, Italian challenger bank Illimity rose 2.3% as it said it expected to roughly double its net income in the next two years following a strategic partnership with ION, a privately owned financial data and technology group. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#European Central Bank#Energy Stocks#U S Federal Reserve#Pan European#0703 Gmt#The U S Federal Reserve#Italian#Illimity#Ion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European shares rise as commodity stocks rebound, techs jump

By Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday as commodity-linked stocks recovered from sharp falls in the previous session, while lower bond yields kept supporting highly valued technology shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, a day after the index snapped a three-day winning streak as worries about the global economy led to a bond market rally that pushed U.S. and euro zone bond yields lower.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Sterling falls against dollar ahead of Fed minutes

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Wednesday versus a strengthening dollar as a risk-off mood dominated ahead of the publication of the minutes of the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. After hitting a one-week high against the greenback and a 12-day high against the euro on Tuesday, sterling fell...
StocksRepublic

Stocks edge higher as investors await latest Fed minutes

NEW YORK — Stocks edged higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 12:47 p.m....
Bloomberg

Stocks, Bonds Gain Ahead of Fed Minutes Release: Markets Wrap

U.S. equities rose to all-time highs as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on policy makers’ thinking on interest rates and stimulus. Treasury notes extended gains, pushing the benchmark yield to a more than four-month low. Ten-year U.S. note yields fell for a second day,...
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Euro climbs in broad risky FX bet rout; yen soars

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro climbed across the board on Thursday and the Japanese yen was on track to post its biggest daily rise this year as investors dumped risky positions in currency markets in a broad-based unwinding by some hedge funds. The single currency held on to earlier gains...
Marketswcn247.com

Asian stocks fall after Fed discusses cut in US stimulus

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have declined after the Federal Reserve discussed a possible reduction in U.S. stimulus and Japanese officials recommended declaring a coronavirus state of emergency during the Olympics. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Sydney advanced. Wall Street closed at a record high overnight, boosted by technology, industrial and health care stocks. Japanese officials recommended the state of emergency due to a surge in infections. South Korea reported a one-day record increase of 1,275 new cases. The Fed released minutes of its latest meeting that gave an upbeat view of the U.S. economic outlook and showed board members discussed how and when they might reduce bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline

* No surprises as Fed says economic progress still needed * Euro weak ahead of ECB's policy review announcement * Yen firm vs dollar with 10-year Treasury yield at 1.3% * Aussie, kiwi retreat in face of dollar strength * Loonie, Norwegian crown slip as oil prices decline By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a three-month high versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 92.687 from Wednesday, when it touched 92.844 for the first time since April 5. Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," although participants expected progress to continue and agreed they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s June policy meeting released Wednesday. Various participants at the session still felt conditions for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," while others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a strategy in August or September for tapering its asset purchases. While most predict the first cut to its bond-buying program will begin early next year, about a third of respondents forecast it will happen in the final quarter of this year. "The FOMC remains one of the more hawkish central banks under our coverage," and will begin to discuss a taper at the policy meeting at the end of this month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note. "We therefore expect the USD to trade with an upward bias." The dollar was mostly flat at $1.17995 per euro, just off a three-month peak of $1.17815 touched overnight, when German data raised doubts about the strength of Europe's economic recovery. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell sharply in July, though it remained at a very high level, the ZEW economic research institute reported. Later on Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference after the monetary authority announces the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, which is likely to include a shift in the inflation target to 2% from "below but close to 2%" currently - which would theoretically allow for inflation overshoots. Elsewhere, the dollar slipped 0.3% to 110.300 yen, as the pair continued to be weighed down by a slide in U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 1.3045% on Thursday in Asia after dipping to 1.2960% overnight for the first time since mid-February. "The fall in U.S. yields complicates the picture, but we see it mostly as ... a recalibration of inflation expectations in the wake of the Fed’s hawkish pivot" at the June meeting, when policymakers surprised markets by signalling two interest rate hikes by end-2023, Westpac strategists wrote in a research note. The dollar index "remains a near-term buy on dips into 91.5-92.0," and may rally toward 93.45 to mark a fresh high since early November, the note said. The Australian dollar, widely viewed as a proxy for risk appetite, traded 0.3% weaker at $0.74605, but still near the middle of the broad range in place over the past three weeks. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated Thursday that the unemployment rate would need to fall further and hold in the low 4% levels to lift inflation, an outcome not expected until 2024. The previous day, the central bank took its first step towards stimulus tapering by announcing that a third round of its quantitative easing program would be smaller in scale than the previous two. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar sank below the psychologically important 70 cent mark, sliding 0.5% to $0.69865. Oil-linked currencies weakened with crude continuing its slide after OPEC+ talks on increasing output ended at an impasse, with Russia now attempting to help bridge differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Canada's loonie fell to as low as C$1.25285 per dollar for the first time since April 22. The crown weakened as far as 8.7618 per dollar, a level not seen since December 21. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0549 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1804 $1.1792 +0.11% -3.39% +1.1805 +1.1784 Dollar/Yen 110.2750 110.6100 -0.33% +6.74% +110.6600 +110.2500 Euro/Yen.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Banks, miners pull down FTSE 100; Entain top gainer

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 8 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in heavyweight financials and miners, while online betting firm Entain was the top gainer on strong earnings and corporate updates.
BusinessLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to fall after weak Asian session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Thursday following a weak session in Asia, as investors digested the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The FTSE 100 was called to open 25 points lower at 7,126, with England's Euros victory overnight failing to provide a boost.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Maintains Gains After Fed Minutes Point to Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar maintained a strong tone in early European trade Thursday after the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the world’s most influential central bank is moving towards tightening monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Euro zone bond yields fall as ECB strategy review eyed

(Removes incorrect reference to day of the week in paragraph 1) * Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged down on Thursday as a global bond rally continued while investor focus turned to the European Central Bank’s strategy review. European Central...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX cut losses after Fed minutes

* Colombian peso drops 1.4% as oil prices slide * Chilean constitution drafting process in focus (Updates prices after Fed minutes,) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies cut a chunk of their session losses on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting took the dollar a leg lower, while sliding oil prices pushed Colombia's peso to two-month lows. Brazil's real was down 0.4%, having lost up to 1.6% earlier on Wednesday to hit a one-month trough, while Mexico's peso reversed its losses entirely. Rising copper prices helped Chile's peso recover after losing as much as 1.3%. It was last trading down 0.5%. Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialize. "It wasn't a big change. I don't think there's any big takeaways from this other than they are going to begin talking about tapering at the next meeting officially, which is not unexpected," said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management in Jupiter, Florida. Emerging market currencies had taken a hit after the Fed's last meeting when it sounded surprisingly hawkish. Fears of a sooner-than-expected tapering brought back memories of a dive in 2013, while potentially higher U.S. interest rates narrow the gap between interest rates which make EM currencies attractive. Colombia's peso dropped 1.4% to 3,828 per dollar. Oil prices slid as investors feared this week's collapse in OPEC+ talks could mean more supply, not less, is on the way. Anti-government protests, the coronavirus pandemic, and a second credit rating downgrade have knocked the oil exporting Andean currency down almost 11% this year, compared to an over 40% rise in crude prices. In Chile, all eyes are now on the process for drafting a new constitution. Delegates on Sunday chose a woman from Chile's majority indigenous Mapuche people to lead them in the process. Peru's sol extended losses to a fifth straight session as thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Tuesday to protest uncertainty over the result of the presidential election a month ago. Sources said socialist Pedro Castillo, expected to be confirmed as Peru's next president, is drawing up a "hybrid" Cabinet of technocrats and political allies, with a moderate in line to run the economy ministry. He expects mining firms to accept 'prudent' tax changes, a top adviser told Reuters Most Latam stock markets rose, with Brazil's Bovespa pulling away from two-month lows. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1340.19 -0.47 MSCI LatAm 2540.62 0.65 Brazil Bovespa 127051.43 1.56 Mexico IPC 50066.32 0.03 Chile IPSA 4174.43 0.21 Argentina MerVal 63014.96 -0.862 Colombia COLCAP 1286.56 1.14 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2298 -0.38 Mexico peso 19.9485 0.31 Chile peso 750 -0.47 Colombia peso 3828 -1.37 Peru sol 3.9495 -0.21 Argentina peso 95.9400 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
Posted by
IBTimes

Crude Oil Prices Fall Again As Markets Digest Fed Minutes

Oil prices finished lower again Wednesday following a choppy session while equities mostly gained as the markets digested Federal Reserve minutes signaling a policy change was coming but not imminent. Minutes of the Fed's policy meeting last month acknowledged that inflation had outpaced expectations and the central bank will need...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs pressured as bond yields hit multi-month lows

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under pressure on Thursday as a bout of global risk aversion hit equities and lowered bond yields, while a further lockdown in Sydney challenged the domestic economic outlook. The Aussie slipped 0.3% to $0.7462 and was a long...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 8 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Thursday, with cyclical stocks such as miners, automakers, and banks leading early declines, as global mood soured on economic recovery worries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy