India’s full-service carrier Vistara has restructured its Freedom Fares programme, which was launched in 2018, offering services on a pay-for-what-you-value basis. Effective from July 6, the airline will offer ‘Flexi’ fares at an extra fee of ₹499 (per sector) over standard fares. This additional fare is only applicable to the economy and premium economy customers. It is free of cost for Business class passengers.