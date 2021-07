Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to share a selfie with her daughter, Claudia, whom she adopted in the beginning of her relationship with long-time husband writer-producer David E. Kelley. Fans were delighted to see the women smiling happily for the camera with the caption, "Out on the town with my girl." Michelle Pfeiffer is gearing up to shoot Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where she will return as Janet Van Dyne.