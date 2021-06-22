Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for June 22, 2021

By Katrina Ang
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Natural gas is forming a new descending channel on its 1-hour time frame, with price bouncing off support and pulling up to the mid-channel area of interest. This could keep gains in check, as it lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point. On the subject of moving averages, the 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside. In other words, the selloff is more likely to resume than to reverse.

fxdailyreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Usd#Technical Analysis#Sma#Stochastic#Rsi#Fomc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

U.S. projects modest oil output increase in 2021 despite high prices

The U.S. sees limited domestic oil production growth through next year despite rising oil prices and rebounding demand. Oil explorers will produce 20,000 barrels a day more than previously forecast for this year, at 11.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Wednesday. Output next year was raised 60,000 barrels day to 11.9 million, making it the first upward revision since March. At the same time the agency boosted its price forecast for West Texas Intermediate by $4 a barrel to $65.85 for 2021.
Energy Industrymarketplace.org

Coal use rises as natural gas prices spike

Believe it or not, coal use is surging in places like Germany, China and right here in the U.S. as electricity demand rebounds from the pandemic. It turns out coal is tough to completely wean off of, even for developed countries, in times of high demand. Coal’s days as a...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Update – Bearish Under $73.68, Bullish Over $74.12

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading steady early Wednesday after plunging the previous session, following the cancellation of talks between OPEC+ producers that raised the prospect that the world’s major crude exporters will turn on the taps to gain market share. Energy ministers from OPEC and its allies including Russia ended talks on supply policy on Monday.
Trafficspglobal.com

US EIA lowers Q3 gas demand forecast 1.78 Bcf/d to 72.16 Bcf/d

Q3 Henry Hub spot gas price forecast rises 30 cents to $3.22/MMBtu. The US Energy Information Administration on July 7 lowered by 1.78 Bcf/d to 72.16 Bcf/d its natural gas demand estimate for the US in third-quarter 2021. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Trafficspglobal.com

Australian domestic natural gas prices jump on winter demand, outages

Spot gas prices in Victoria state hit A$20 per gigajoule on July 6. Spot natural gas prices in Australia's domestic market have jumped on winter demand and some supply outages, and the increase supports high gas and LNG prices in the wider region, according to market participants. Not registered?. Receive...
Trafficspglobal.com

ANALYSIS: TETCO outage diverts natural gas flows to Midwest, cutting into AECO prices

Elevated Canadian production and exports are facing unexpected headwind as the ongoing outage on Texas Eastern Pipeline has diverted Appalachian volumes to the US Midwest, dragging down AECO prices. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Texas Eastern's outage, which is restricting flows between the...
Trafficworldoil.com

Natural gas prices rally as global shortages abound

(Bloomberg) --Natural gas markets around the globe are rallying as the world’s importers have come to a stark realization: there isn’t enough supply to go around. A long, frigid winter drained gas stockpiles from Louisiana to Germany, and utilities are struggling to build them back up. But unforeseen supply disruptions and a rebounding global economy are making it impossible to keep up. That’s setting up a desperate scenario as hot summer temperatures approach, and it’s bound to get even worse when demand peaks this winter.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Dves Below 100-MA As Selling Orders Amplify

USDCHF has been struggling to decisively extend past the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down leg from 0.9472 until 0.8925, only ticking to a near 3-month peak of 0.9274. In spite of the climbing simple moving averages (SMAs) defending the recent price improvements, negative pressures have managed to steer the price beneath the support section between the Ichimoku cloud’s floor and the 100-period SMA at 0.9192.
Trafficfallriverreporter.com

Gas prices expected to hit 7 year high this summer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a release by AAA, the national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.13 today. Moreover, it is not stopping there. Motorists can expect gas prices to increase another 10–20 cents through the end of August, bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US gas production, LNG exports to increase: EIA

If US federal estimates are accurate, this will be the first year that LNG exports surpass piped exports. The US government on July 7 forecast a modest increase in dry natural gas production from last year, while LNG exports are on pace to pass piped deliveries for the first time.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

EIA: US Ethanol Production, Demand Seen Holding Below 2019

OAKHURST, N.J. (DTN) -- Fuel ethanol production this year and in 2022 will remain below the 2019 output rate because of limited potential growth in higher-blended ethanol sales and the lingering impact of COVID-19 responses on gasoline demand, the Energy Information Administration said in its latest Short-term Energy Outlook on Wednesday.
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Falls as Technicals Reflect Bearish Fundamentals

CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS. Tensions expected to intensify between U.S. and Iraq – bombing Iranian militants. Bearish engulfing candlestick pattern unfolding as predicted. After a strong start to the week, crude oil prices stumbled after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries including Russia (OPEC+) failed to come to an agreement regarding output increases. This may result in member states taking matters into their own hands and raising output regardless of the OPEC+ accord. A case of rejection for current restrictions could mean further depreciation of crude prices going forward.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to $1770.40 Sets the Early Tone on Thursday

Gold futures finished higher on Wednesday despite a stronger U.S. Dollar. Lower Treasury yields may have provided some support. The choppy price action may have been fueled by position-squaring ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report. A strong jobs report could confirm the Fed’s hawkish tone in its last policy statement, which would weigh on gold prices.
Marketsinvesting.com

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Struggles To Close Above 1-Year High Of 110.96

USDJPY is finding its feet at the red Tenkan-sen line at 110.41 after fading from its latest clocked 15-month high of 111.11. The two-month positive structure’s bullish defences are becoming clearer now with the pair shaping higher lows and highs above the rising simple moving averages (SMAs). The Ichimoku lines...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish potential intact, FOMC minutes awaited

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains. The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. Investors look forward to the FOMC June policy meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy