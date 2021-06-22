Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for June 22, 2021

Natural gas is forming a new descending channel on its 1-hour time frame, with price bouncing off support and pulling up to the mid-channel area of interest. This could keep gains in check, as it lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point. On the subject of moving averages, the 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside. In other words, the selloff is more likely to resume than to reverse.