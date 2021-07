Nearly 100,000 children have failed to return to schools full-time after they reopened, a study has found.The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) study, titled “Kids can’t catch up if they don’t show up,” found pupils lost 33 million days of schooling during lockdown closures.An analysis of official figures identified 93,514 pupils who were off school more than they were present between September and December.It also found the most vulnerable children have been hit the hardest, with a significant rise in absenteeism meaning they have missed more school for longer."These new statistics show that we have a major problem with kids...