Indians' Bobby Bradley: Clubs fifth homer
Bradley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 4-0 win over the Cubs. Bradley opened the scoring in the second inning with his fifth homer of the year. In the fifth, he reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a Josh Naylor long ball. Through 14 games, Bradley has shown plus power with a .652 slugging percentage. He's served as Cleveland's near-everyday first baseman since he was called up from Triple-A Columbus.www.cbssports.com