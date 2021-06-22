Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Bryan Shaw: Posts second win

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Shaw (2-2) allowed a hit and struck out two over 1.1 innings to earn the win versus the Cubs on Monday. Starter Aaron Civale (finger) left the game with two outs in the fifth inning, making him ineligible for the win. Shaw replaced him in the contest, and he picked up his second win of the year. It was a good bounce-back outing for Shaw, who was rocked for four runs on a hit and three walks while failing to record an out Saturday versus Pittsburgh. The veteran reliever has a 3.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 37:24 K:BB across 29.1 innings. He's also logged a save and 10 holds, so he's often seen high-leverage work in 2021.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Civale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#Cubs#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players NYY need to ditch before All-Star break

Um, Yankees? It’s … it’s getting late early out here. You … you might want to optimize your roster soon, or trade for a lefty bat or something. Just … just thinking out loud. But seriously, though, how is there still so much dead weight on this team? How is...
Bellevue, NEGretna Guide & News

Bryan Post 339 falls to Millard Sox Gold

BELLEVUE — Bryan Post 339 jumped ahead early, but couldn’t respond from a big inning by Millard Sox Gold in a 10-7 loss at Bryan High School June 22. Logan Studer tallied a hit and two RBIs while Dominic Dubas and Owen Kaminski finished with an RBI each. Carter Cushing pitched 3⅓ innings of relief, allowing an unearned run on […]
MLBDetroit Free Press

How AJ Hinch felt about Detroit Tigers fans booing Carlos Correa at Comerica Park

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch sat in his dugout Thursday as the fans at Comerica Park taunted Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, one of Hinch's former players, during his six plate appearances. This weekend's series is the Astros' first trip to Detroit since their 2017 sign-stealing scandal — the same...
MLBnumberfire.com

Start Winning In Seconds

Get MLB Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Blake Parker: Registers first win of 2021

Parker (1-0) gave up one hit and struck out one in one inning of relief to earn the win Monday against the Twins. Parker entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, stranding a leadoff single and stolen base by Jorge Polanco. The win was the first of the year for the veteran Parker, who has been stellar out of the bullpen since joining Cleveland earlier this month. The 36-year-old owns a 2.45 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 9:0 K:BB over his first 7.1 innings.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

Corry Post 365 wins again

The Corry Senior Legion team jumped on West County early and scored a run late to win 7-6 on Friday night at The Ballpark At Columbus. In the bottom of the first inning, Ryland Smith singled and stole second base and scored on Nick Brundage’s base hit. Nate Lesher ripped a single and Lucas Dyne followed with another base hit. Corry put three runs on the board in the first to jump ahead 3-0.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Snappers win second straight

BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers did it again. One night after recording a comeback, extra-inning victory over the visiting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Snappers closed out the T-Rats 5-4 in 11 innings Thursday night. With the game tied 4-4 and runners at the corners with one out, Connor Scott got his third...
MLBKARE

Indians OF Naylor injured in scary collision, Twins win

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate, and the Minnesota Twins went beat the Indians 8-2. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.
Orange City, IAVermillion Plain Talk

Wilharm Wins, Hansen Second at Central Valley Course

The SDGA Junior Tour was in Hartford on Tuesday, June 22, at Central Valley Golf Course. Ronnie Wilharm needed par on the last hole to beat clubhouse leader Maicy Baker of Orange City, Iowa by one shot. She shot 38 on the back nine in the 10-11 year old girls division.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros complete sweep of Indians with win in extra innings

CLEVELAND — Astros center fielder Myles Straw started Sunday’s 10th inning on second base and finished it getting caught in a rundown between third and home. Thanks to baseball’s twisted logic, Straw’s out on the basepaths proved a stroke of good luck for the Astros because it prevented a double play. On the next at-bat, Jason Castro grounded into a forceout, and a throwing error by the Indians allowed Yuli Gurriel to slide home for the game-winning run.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Eli Morgan: Earns first MLB win

Morgan (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four over five innings to pick up his first career win Monday against the Tigers. Morgan didn't necessarily have a spectacular outing, but he did enough to walk away with a win. He allowed the Tigers to get on the board in the second when Miguel Cabrera led off the inning with a solo home run. The rookie gave up another run in the fourth and then surrendered a two-run blast to Jake Rogers in the fifth before his day came to a close. Morgan has allowed 17 earned runs over 16.1 innings, which comes out to a 9.37 ERA. He does have a 19:2 K:BB, but his time in the rotation is quickly dwindling with Zach Plesac (thumb) on the brink of activation from the injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Tallies three hits in win

Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Tigers. This marks his second three-hit performance this month and his fifth overall of the year. Hernandez scored in the first after leading off the inning with a single, and he roped an RBI double and scored again in the fourth. The 31-year-old is slashing .220/.299/.387 with 11 homers, 29 RBI, 46 runs scored and a 31:70 BB:K over 321 plate appearances. Despite all the homers, he's on pace for the worst triple-slash line of his career and hasn't recorded a stolen base since 2019 after he averaged 17.5 steals in a season from 2015-2018.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Harold Ramirez: Tallies three hits in win

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Tigers. Ramirez notched his second three-hit game this month. He doubled and scored in the second, then added an RBI single and came around to score again in the fifth. The 26-year-old is slashing .343/.366/.582 with four homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, a stolen base and a 1:8 BB:K in 67 at-bats this month. He's slated to be Cleveland's primary right fielder for the time being after Josh Naylor suffered a closed fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Sunday. Franmil Reyes (oblique) is expected to return from an extended stay on the injured list this weekend, and he could cut into Ramirez's playing time once he's activated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy