MLB roundup: D-backs snap 17-game losing streak

Merrill Kelly tossed seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their franchise-record, 17-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Phoenix.

Kelly (3-7) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts for Arizona, which had lost 31 of its previous 33 games.

Ketel Marte contributed two hits, an RBI and a run as the Diamondbacks recorded their first victory since June 1.

Milwaukee was held to five hits and lost for the sixth time in its past eight games.

Padres 6, Dodgers 2

Yu Darvish earned a piece of strikeout history and Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth each had a homer and three RBIs for host San Diego in a win over Los Angeles.

Darvish, who gave up one run in six innings, reached the 1,500-strikeout plateau for his career, achieving the milestone more quickly than any other pitcher in major league history. He got there in 197 games and in 1,216 1/3 innings when he struck out Steven Souza Jr. for his 11th and final strikeout of the night.

Earlier, Darvish fanned seven consecutive Dodgers, a sequence that ended when Mookie Betts homered for Los Angeles' first hit with two outs in the third inning, reducing the Padres' lead to 4-1.

Astros 10, Orioles 2

Jake Odorizzi and Cristian Javier combined to carry a no-hitter into the eighth inning and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as Houston extended its winning streak to eight games with a victory at Baltimore.

The Astros have won 12 of their past 14 games while the Orioles have dropped 11 of their past 12 contests.

Odorizzi (2-3) struck out nine in five hitless innings and gave up only a fifth-inning walk to DJ Stewart. Javier followed with two perfect innings. Brandon Bielak entered in the eighth and lost the no-hitter when Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer with one out.

Mets 4, Braves 2 (Game 1)

Jacob deGrom continued his historic start to the season, allowing one hit over five scoreless innings as host New York beat Atlanta in the opener of a doubleheader.

Dominic Smith laced what proved to be the decisive three-run double in the fifth for the Mets. deGrom (7-20) walked two and struck out six while lowering his ERA to 0.50. He is the first pitcher in baseball history to allow one earned run or fewer in 12 consecutive starts.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer for the Braves. Atlanta's Kyle Muller made his first career start, and he allowed one run on one hit in four innings.

Braves 1, Mets 0 (Game 2)

Ronald Acuna Jr. homered for the lone run in a split-salvaging second game of a doubleheader, as his fifth-inning shot lifted visiting Atlanta over New York.

Braves starter Ian Anderson (5-3) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings.

Will Smith earned his 14th save in eventful fashion by getting into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Smith got Kevin Pillar to line out sharply to third for the second out before retiring pinch hitter Brandon Drury on a popup.

Twins 7, Reds 5 (12 innings)

Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift Minnesota past Cincinnati in Minneapolis.

Sano socked a 3-1 slider from Heath Hembree (1-3) for his 14th homer of the season. He drove in Andrelton Simmons, who started the inning as the designated runner, and also ended the longest game in the majors this season (five hours, 14 minutes).

Nelson Cruz homered, Max Kepler and Alex Kirilloff each had two hits and two walks and Luis Arraez and Sano had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Twins. The Reds got two-run homers from Eugenio Suarez and Aristides Aquino, and Jonathan India had three hits.

Indians 4, Cubs 0

Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered and five Cleveland pitchers combined for a six-hit shutout at Chicago.

The Indians also managed just six hits but benefited from the long ball to win for the sixth time in the past eight games. The Cubs have lost six of eight, scoring three runs or fewer in each game during that span.

Indians right-hander Aaron Civale left the game one out shy of qualifying for his major-league-best 11th win, departing due to an injury to the middle finger on his pitching hand. Bryan Shaw (2-2) tossed 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Rangers 8, Athletics 3

Andy Ibanez and Jose Trevino each belted a three-run homer to lift Texas to a victory over Oakland in Arlington, Texas.

Adolis Garcia and Nate Lowe hit RBI doubles as part of a five-run first inning for Texas.

Kyle Gibson (5-0) tossed 5 1/3 strong innings to help the Rangers snap a six-game losing skid. The win was Texas' fourth in its past 23 contests. The A's lost their third in a row after a seven-game winning streak.

--Field Level Media