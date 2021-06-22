Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: D-backs snap 17-game losing streak

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

Merrill Kelly tossed seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their franchise-record, 17-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Phoenix.

Kelly (3-7) allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts for Arizona, which had lost 31 of its previous 33 games.

Ketel Marte contributed two hits, an RBI and a run as the Diamondbacks recorded their first victory since June 1.

Milwaukee was held to five hits and lost for the sixth time in its past eight games.

Padres 6, Dodgers 2

Yu Darvish earned a piece of strikeout history and Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth each had a homer and three RBIs for host San Diego in a win over Los Angeles.

Darvish, who gave up one run in six innings, reached the 1,500-strikeout plateau for his career, achieving the milestone more quickly than any other pitcher in major league history. He got there in 197 games and in 1,216 1/3 innings when he struck out Steven Souza Jr. for his 11th and final strikeout of the night.

Earlier, Darvish fanned seven consecutive Dodgers, a sequence that ended when Mookie Betts homered for Los Angeles' first hit with two outs in the third inning, reducing the Padres' lead to 4-1.

Astros 10, Orioles 2

Jake Odorizzi and Cristian Javier combined to carry a no-hitter into the eighth inning and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as Houston extended its winning streak to eight games with a victory at Baltimore.

The Astros have won 12 of their past 14 games while the Orioles have dropped 11 of their past 12 contests.

Odorizzi (2-3) struck out nine in five hitless innings and gave up only a fifth-inning walk to DJ Stewart. Javier followed with two perfect innings. Brandon Bielak entered in the eighth and lost the no-hitter when Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer with one out.

Mets 4, Braves 2 (Game 1)

Jacob deGrom continued his historic start to the season, allowing one hit over five scoreless innings as host New York beat Atlanta in the opener of a doubleheader.

Dominic Smith laced what proved to be the decisive three-run double in the fifth for the Mets. deGrom (7-20) walked two and struck out six while lowering his ERA to 0.50. He is the first pitcher in baseball history to allow one earned run or fewer in 12 consecutive starts.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer for the Braves. Atlanta's Kyle Muller made his first career start, and he allowed one run on one hit in four innings.

Braves 1, Mets 0 (Game 2)

Ronald Acuna Jr. homered for the lone run in a split-salvaging second game of a doubleheader, as his fifth-inning shot lifted visiting Atlanta over New York.

Braves starter Ian Anderson (5-3) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings.

Will Smith earned his 14th save in eventful fashion by getting into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Smith got Kevin Pillar to line out sharply to third for the second out before retiring pinch hitter Brandon Drury on a popup.

Twins 7, Reds 5 (12 innings)

Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift Minnesota past Cincinnati in Minneapolis.

Sano socked a 3-1 slider from Heath Hembree (1-3) for his 14th homer of the season. He drove in Andrelton Simmons, who started the inning as the designated runner, and also ended the longest game in the majors this season (five hours, 14 minutes).

Nelson Cruz homered, Max Kepler and Alex Kirilloff each had two hits and two walks and Luis Arraez and Sano had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Twins. The Reds got two-run homers from Eugenio Suarez and Aristides Aquino, and Jonathan India had three hits.

Indians 4, Cubs 0

Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered and five Cleveland pitchers combined for a six-hit shutout at Chicago.

The Indians also managed just six hits but benefited from the long ball to win for the sixth time in the past eight games. The Cubs have lost six of eight, scoring three runs or fewer in each game during that span.

Indians right-hander Aaron Civale left the game one out shy of qualifying for his major-league-best 11th win, departing due to an injury to the middle finger on his pitching hand. Bryan Shaw (2-2) tossed 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Rangers 8, Athletics 3

Andy Ibanez and Jose Trevino each belted a three-run homer to lift Texas to a victory over Oakland in Arlington, Texas.

Adolis Garcia and Nate Lowe hit RBI doubles as part of a five-run first inning for Texas.

Kyle Gibson (5-0) tossed 5 1/3 strong innings to help the Rangers snap a six-game losing skid. The win was Texas' fourth in its past 23 contests. The A's lost their third in a row after a seven-game winning streak.

--Field Level Media

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Milwaukee Brewers#Padres 6#Orioles#Astros#Mets 4#Braves 2 Lrb#Braves 1#Mets 0 Lrb#Reds#Indians 4#Cubs#Rangers 8#Athletics#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jarren Duran, Chad Green, Akil Baddoo

Don’t wait until the All-Star break to start fixing your fantasy baseball roster. This week could sway your title chances come September, and there are plenty of widely available reinforcements. Finding valuable free agents can feel like pulling teeth some weeks. That’s not the case in the closing days of...
Posted by
FlurrySports

MLB Power Rankings: Milwaukee Brewers Go Nuclear

We are now officially less than one week away from the first All-Star Week in the MLB since pre-COVID. Four participants have already been selected to the Home Run Derby. Most notably, Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani became the first pitcher to ever compete in the event. Before then, however, we still have a week of games for teams to try to build some momentum and/or end the first half on a high note. Here are the final MLB Power Rankings for the first half of this season.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Diamondbacks fire ex-Yankees slugger and 2009 World Series contributor

Former New York Yankees infielder Eric Hinkse is out of a job. So is his boss. The Arizona Diamondbacks fired Hinkse and Darnell Coles on Thursday. Coles was the team’s hitting coach and Hinske was the assistant hitting coach. MLB.com reports “The team named Triple-A Reno hitting coach Rick Short...
MLBFingerLakes1

Rochester Red Wings snap five-game losing streak with 5-3 win over Worcester

Carter Kieboom’s go-ahead home run and Cody Wilson’s grand slam-saving catch propelled the Red Wings to a 5-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Field. The victory snaps the Wings (16-28) five-game losing streak. The game turned in the top of the eighth inning when Wilson...
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs end MLB-record 24-game road losing skid with rout of Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their record 24-game road losing streak by routing the San Diego Padres 10-1 on Saturday night, getting six scoreless innings from Merrill Kelly and four hits and five RBIs from Eduardo Escobar. Escobar and Christian Walker homered for the Diamondbacks, who hadn’t...
MLBtucson.com

D-backs squander lead, lose game and series to Padres in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres avoided another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, prevailing 5-4 Sunday to take two of three against the team with baseball’s worst record. Arizona routed the Padres 10-1...
MLBsacramentosun.com

Angels snap losing streak with victory over Rays

Shohei Ohtani and Phil Gosselin each went 3 for 4 and combined for five RBI to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-4 comeback win over the host Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Angels snapped a five-game losing streak and beat the Rays...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

D-backs end majors' worst road losing streak by routing Padres

EditorsNote: adds Lamet’s injury, Marte’s injury, other changes. The longest road losing streak in major league history is over at 24 games. So is the San Diego Padres’ eight-game winning streak. Right-hander Merrill Kelly shut out the Padres on five hits over six innings, and Eduardo Escobar had four hits...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Wade, Estrada end Giants' losing streak, team has MLB's best record after 81 games

PHOENIX — For several days, Giants manager Gabe Kapler had preached that his team needed to maintain two seemingly opposing ideas in order to escape their recent funk. The key, Kapler said, was to create a sense of urgency — while also staying measured and remembering that every club goes through cold streaks.
MLBDallas News

John Hicks’ multi-homer game helps Rangers snap 13 game losing streak in Seattle

SEATTLE – The guy with Seattle ties put an exclamation point on his first week back in the Major Leagues in two years. John Hicks belted home runs in his first two at-bats, leading off the second and third innings, and the Rangers ended their own two-year run of futility in Seattle with a 7-3 victory over the Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Jax makes his first career start as Twins try to snap four-game losing streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday night was Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium. Today, the first Air Force Academy graduate in the big leagues makes his first MLB start. That's just bad staff work. "Missed it by a day," deadpanned Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. But that's OK. "Fourth of July...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Catching up: The White Sox stories I missed

I spent the last week in Alaska, landing in Anchorage, bouncing south to Seward, then heading north past the Alaska Range into Denali. The cell phone service came and went, and wi-fi was pretty much only available at the end of the night, which is why I handled the Minor Keys and nothing else. Thanks to Josh, Ted, Patrick and Greg for keeping the site running while my wife’s family gave me the grand tour of their home state.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Free-falling Cleveland heads to Tampa looking to snap six-game losing streak

All the regression you knew was coming while Cleveland enjoyed winning streaks against bad teams is crashing in like a tidal wave. They are getting healthy with the return of Franmil Reyes and Roberto Pérez, but they now find themselves in a six-game losing streak and dropping eight of their last 10. It’s a dire time for a team that is slowly losing what little ground they had in the division and no realistic shot at a Wild Card.
Baseballcannonfallsbeacon.com

Fourth of July baseball madness! Bears snap losing streak in wild game

Twenty-three runs. Twenty-four hits. Twenty-walks, one intentional walk and a hit batter. Six errors. One-hundred and eleven at-bats. Seven different pitchers. Eleven innings. Over three hours of game time. One ejection. Two and half innings of Hampton playing with eight players. The craziest game of the summer where the Cannon Falls Bears snapped their three-game losing streak after losing eight of their last nine with a 12-11, extra-innings victory over the Hampton Cardinals.
MLBFakeTeams

Rowdy Tellez traded to the Milwaukee Brewers

Rowdy Tellez was a popular power pick in the latter stages of fantasy baseball drafts entering this season. Alas, playing time and production have not come to fruition. But perhaps the ole ‘change of scenery’ will do the trick? Here are the particulars:. The Jays also added MiLB right-hander Bowden...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Tyler Anderson dazzles as Pirates snap six-game losing streak against Brewers

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates trade rumors have almost entirely surrounded second baseman Adam Frazier and closer Richard Rodriguez so far. There was early-season speculation that left-hander Tyler Anderson might be an attractive piece for teams needing a veteran lefty, but that has cooled off as Anderson has cooled off throughout the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy