Flipkart, Amazon need not worry: Govt isn't planning to ban all online flash sale
Just as it did with a clutch of guidelines to social media and OTT platforms, and digital media, the Indian government is proposing guidelines for e-commerce companies. And this includes appointment of a chief compliance officer, giving preference to the sale of locally produced goods, mandatory registration of e-tailers with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), banning of online flash sales in an attempt to make the e- commerce companies more accountable.www.techradar.com