Flipkart, Amazon need not worry: Govt isn't planning to ban all online flash sale

E-commerce retailers in India have been vying for the top spot for quite some time now. Since the emergence of Amazon India in the region, things have only gotten tougher for the other players in the industry. But we might get to see the real winners in the e-commerce space as early as next week, as all three major e-commerce players of the country - Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal - have announced their annual mega sales on almost the same days, taking each other head-on.