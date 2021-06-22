Cancel
Lottery

Late Admissions

By Matt Reed
Inside Higher Ed
 2021-06-22

I have my share of recurring fantasies. As a kid I thought about being a major-league baseball player; I was stopped mostly by a catastrophic lack of talent. From time to time, I’ll daydream about winning a lottery. But probably the most common workplace-based one is dreaming that someday, somehow, we’ll be able to stop admissions at least a few weeks before the semester starts.

