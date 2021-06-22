Late Admissions

Summary Statement: The Seasonal Admissions Recruiter is responsible for a wide range of activities related to recruitment and enrollment of new undergraduate and pre-college program students. The Admissions Recruiter reports to the Director of Admissions. The Seasonal Admissions Recruiter serves as a primary contact for prospective students and their families, providing information and advisement on the admissions process, portfolio development, financial aid, academic program and curriculum, student services programs, and the general educational, residential and extra-curricular environment at the college. The Admissions Recruiter travels for 12 weeks in the Fall from September to mid-December, conducts presentations to art classes in high schools, and other art related programs. The regional recruiter will also conduct several predetermined college fairs, national portfolio days, on campus open houses and other recruitment events during the duration of employment.