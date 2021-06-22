Leiter whiffs 15 over 8 frames in CWS action

Burnes allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in Friday's win over the Rockies. He didn't factor into the decision. Burnes began Friday's contest by tossing five scoreless innings, but he gave up three singles in the sixth inning and allowed a run to come across. The Brewers didn't get on the board until the bottom of the seventh inning, so the right-hander was forced to settle for his fourth no-decision in his last five starts. He had given up eight runs (seven earned) in 9.1 innings across his last two appearances, but he was able to bounce back Friday. Burnes tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Cubs on Wednesday.