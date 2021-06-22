Cancel
Baseball

Leiter whiffs 15 over 8 frames in CWS action

MLB
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlashing that dominant form that helped him climb to or near the top of Draft boards everywhere this season, Jack Leiter was brilliant again for Vanderbilt in the College World Series on Monday night. MLB Pipeline's No. 3 Draft prospect struck out 15 over eight frames -- breaking the record...

