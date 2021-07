Could the Royals repeat World Series success with a North Carolina draftee? The MLB Draft is about three weeks away, and we see more and more mock drafts land on reader’s laptops. A few of the latest give the impression that the Royals at number seven will choose whatever two or three players fall to their slot. Currently, Kumar Rocker is the current flavor of the week for the Royals in mock drafts at The Athletic and Baseball America. I believe most Royals fans would be pleased with that selection given Rocker’s history at Vanderbilt and where most assumed he’d go two years ago. However, with a tier of seven or eight players, it isn’t a given that Rocker will be there or that the Royals will choose him if they have a couple of choices available. If we believe the mock drafts have good intel, I think we can make a decent assumption that Marcelo Mayer and Jack Leiter will be off the board before the Royals pick. I don’t find it likely that Henry Davis or Jordan Lawlar will be available to.