ByteDance founder donates $77 million amid China billionaires’ charity rush

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – The founder of TikTok owner ByteDance will donate 500 million yuan ($77.35 million) to the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan for education, the city government’s education bureau said on Tuesday. Zhang Yiming’s move came as Chinese tech billionaires are rushing to make charity gestures, especially in education,...

