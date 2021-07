Genesis, the luxury division of South Korean carmaker Hyundai, is a relatively new premium car brand, says Richard Aucock on City AM. It successfully launched in the US and South Korea and has now expanded to the UK. There was a “sort-of” launch back in 2015, but “this time around, [it] is much more serious”. The G80 is the brand’s first executive saloon and comes with either a 2.2-litre diesel or 2.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and in a choice of trims: Premium Line, from £37,460 as a diesel, or the Luxury Line from £47,950. What stands out is “the finesse of the drive” – “quiet, easy, precise and stress-free”.