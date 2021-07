After a one-year hiatus, the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game is back and showcasing more prospect talent on one diamond than any other baseball event of the year. As it did in a format change introduced in 2019, the Futures Game will pit the American League against the National League in a seven-inning game, this time July 11 at Coors Field in Denver. Thirty-two of the 50 players selected to the initial rosters rank among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects, including six of the top eight: Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (No. 2), Tigers corner infielder Spencer Torkelson (No. 3), Mariners outfielders Jarred Kelenic (No. 4) and Julio Rodriguez (No. 5), Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (No. 7) and Padres shortstop CJ Abrams (No. 8). Rutschman and Torkelson were the No. 1 overall picks in the last two Drafts.