Warren, PA

Council rejects RDA’s purchase

Warren Times Observer
 17 days ago

Warren City Council has unanimously rejected the city Redevelopment Authority’s attempt to purchase nearly $30,000 in additional tables and chairs for downtown sidewalks. Action by the RDA last month would have purchased 12 additional four-seat tables and one two-seater to complement the existing supply. The RDA first proposed the idea...

