Council rejects RDA’s purchase

Chuck Price stepping down at this time can only be read as a political move meant to keep power consolidated among the few. Chuck Price himself was appointed to his seat on city council just last year, in February 2020. City Council had an opportunity at that time to choose a new face, and instead chose a former colleague. Mr. Price stepping down mere weeks before the next election means that the same people who appointed him last year will get to appoint his successor instead of allowing the seat to be filled in a manner more consistent with democratic process. Even if you assume the most benign of intentions, which given City Council’s repeated history of appointing people to elected positions you would have to be pretty naïve to assume, the optics aren’t great. To me, sitting here in the peanut gallery, it looks like City Council is purposefully sidestepping the democratic process in order to keep their own people in power. They have so little regard for the general public that they don’t care what the optics are.