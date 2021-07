A new iPhone 13 video posted to YouTube this week provides us with an interesting look at Apple’s next-gen iPhone. Though nothing is official just yet, we’re expecting Apple to unveil its iPhone 13 lineup at a special media event this coming September. And as in years past, a myriad of leaks over the past few months has shed a lot of light on what the iPhone 13 is going to bring to the table. Based on these rumors, the ConceptsiPhone YouTube channel posted an iPhone 13 Pro trailer that is certainly worth checking out. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back...