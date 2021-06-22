OnePlus is now an OPPO sub-brand: Leaked memo
OnePlus recently announced that it had integrated a number of their teams with OPPO. The company’s co-founder, Pete Lau said that the integration would allow “better streamline our operations and capitalize on additional shared resources”. There were still questions regarding the move since OnePlus didn’t mention if it was a “merger.” However, a new report has revealed that the company is becoming a sub-brand of OPPO. For context, both OnePlus and Oppo are owned by BBK Electronics. Oppo and OnePlus are sub-brands of the parent company. Hence, the announcement of “further integration” was hardly surprising.pocketnow.com