iPhone 12 mini reaches its end-of-life as production winds-up

By Prakhar Khanna
pocketnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the iPhone 12 mini first launched last year, it was hailed as the ‘best compact phone’ and ‘the compact iPhone you’ve been wanting for years, among many other names. However, it didn’t translate to the sales numbers Apple was expecting. It seems like the company isn’t pleased about it as the tech giant has reportedly ended the production of the iPhone 12 mini.

