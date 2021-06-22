Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Edwards County in south central Texas Real County in south central Texas * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 208 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over upper portions of the Nueces and Frio River basins. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Leakey, Camp Wood, Tuff, Vance, Barksdale, Lost Maples State Natural Area and Prade Ranch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.