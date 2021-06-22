Pushing California schools to help at-risk kids

That’s how much time Californians who want to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom have to declare their candidacy in the quickly approaching recall election. On Tuesday, Assemblymember Kevin Kiley became the latest challenger to officially throw his hat into the ring — about a month after the Rocklin Republican first announced he was exploring a run for governor. Kiley — who emerged as one of Newsom’s chief antagonists amid the pandemic — will likely join former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer as one of the more serious candidates in a race that currently includes at least 55 potential contenders, many of whom are random citizens.