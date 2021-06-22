Pushing California schools to help at-risk kids
Jerry Brown counts the awkwardly named Local Control Funding Formula as a signal achievement of his second governorship. Enacted in 2013, LCFF overhauled California’s system of financing public education with the avowed goal of closing an academic “achievement gap” separating poor and English-learner students from their more privileged classmates. It provided additional state money to school districts with large numbers of at-risk students on the expectation that it would be spent to close the gap.calmatters.org