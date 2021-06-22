Jayne A. Munday

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJayne A. Munday, age 70, of Fairview, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home. She was born July 18, 1950 in Joplin, Missouri the daughter of Floyd Joseph and Billye (Hagensicker) Sill. On April 4, 1999 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas she was united in marriage to Luther “Sam” Munday, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Chris McCleary and his wife Sara of Joplin, Missouri; one daughter, Kassie McCleary and her husband Mike of Coffeyville, Kansas; one brother, Joe Sill and his wife Wendy of Joplin, Missouri; two sisters, Gena Tucker and her husband Steve of Webb City, Missouri and Dana Nida of Joplin, Missouri; step-children, Samuel Munday and his wife Liz of Purdy, Missouri and Rachel Gammil and her husband Bill of Humansville, Missouri; one grandson; one granddaughter; six step-grandsons; one step-granddaughter and two step-great granddaughters. Her joy in life, other than her husband, Sam was her very special grandson, Kreed, who would come over, walk in, go to her chair, give her a big hug and say I love Gramma and walk out and many other things he would do or say to her that made her life a whole lot brighter.

