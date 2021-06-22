Cancel
NFL

Darvish fans 11, Padres get 2 big homers to beat Dodgers 6-2

By AP News
wtmj.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish said he never envisioned himself as an ace until recently. Well, nothing says it more than 1,500 strikeouts in 197 career starts. Darvish struck out 11 in six brilliant innings to become the fastest big leaguer to reach 1,500 for his career, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between the NL West rivals.

