The majority of British adults want face masks to remain compulsory on public transport and in shops after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, according to a recent poll.The YouGov survey found 71 per cent of people in England, Scotland and Wales agreed that rules on face coverings on public transport should remain in place for longer.It also found 66 per cent of people want face masks to continue to be mandatory in shops and some enclosed public places, compared with 27 per cent who thought the opposite. Roughly one in five (21 per cent) of the 2,749 British adults polled...