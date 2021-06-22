Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Wales team bond summed up by forgotten goalkeeper Danny Ward

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty-five minutes after the final whistle sounded at the Olimpico in Rome on Sunday, the Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward headed out of the away dressing room and slumped, feet crossed, against a post in front of an empty Curva Sud to toast his team’s progress to the last 16 – and Father’s Day – with his 20-month-old son, Albie, via FaceTime. “He was having his bottle and ready to go to bed, bless him, but it is moments like that when you realise why you want to do these things,” says Ward. “I spoke to my father after and it was a case of: ‘As much as I miss you all, I don’t want to come home.’ It was certainly a Father’s Day I won’t forget.”

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Vokes
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Kieffer Moore
Person
Joe Allen
Person
Chris Gunter
Person
Joe Morrell
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Manchester United#Sheffield United#Swansea#Uk#Facetime#Cardiff#The Premier League#Tottenham#Juventus#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Soccerdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Wales team gives framed jersey for Eriksen

A framed Wales national team shirt with Christian Eriksen’s name on it was given to Denmark captain Simon Kjaer before the teams played in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Eriksen collapsed on the field during Denmark’s opening match at Euro 2002 and had to be resuscitated with...
UEFAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wales vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

Jun. 26—It will be a battle between two robust teams fighting above their weight in international football. Wales have experience of surprising team in the Euros as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2016. On the other hand, Denmark have quality players in their line-up who can change the complexion of the game at any point.
Soccerchatsports.com

DANNY MURPHY: Gareth Bale just needs the right team and the right coach... he shouldn't retire from football after Wales' Euro 2020 exit against Denmark

When there’s a clash between two teams who both have great spirit and togetherness, quality usually shines through. It was the case in Amsterdam on Saturday. Wales can be proud of their Euro 2020 campaign, I didn’t think they would even get to the knockout stage. They deserve great credit for previous results against Switzerland and Turkey but Denmark were a step too far.
Soccer90min.com

Wales vs Denmark: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Wales take on Denmark in Amsterdam this weekend in the first tie of the knockout stages at Euro 2020. While Robert Page's side head into the round of 16 fresh off the back of their first defeat at the championships, Denmark go into it having produced an excellent performance against the Russians.
UEFABBC

Euro 2020: Wales team's long travels unfair, says minister

Senedd members have said it is not fair that Wales travelled thousands of miles in the Euros while England have played all their matches so far at Wembley. A minister said Uefa should make sure there is "equality" if the tournament adopts a similar format again. There were Senedd congratulations...
WorldTribal Football

Wales coach Page: This young team will want more

Wales coach Robert Page says they can build on their Euro 2020 run after elimination at the round of 16 by Denmark. Their squad was the third youngest at Euro 2020. This was an ending but one with a nod to the future. "They might not think that now but,...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Norwich striker Josip Drmic makes HNK Rijeka loan move

Josip Drmic has completed a season-long loan move back to Croatian side HNK Rijeka from Norwich. The Switzerland international striker, 28, spent the second half of last season with Rijeka, scoring seven goals. Norwich had signed Drmic on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2019, but...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Axel Tuanzebe

Villa have been placed on alert after it emerged Axel Tuanzebe is likely to leave Manchester United this summer. The 23-year-old defender will be granted a season-long loan move away from Old Trafford after expressing frustration at a lack of game time last term. Tuanzebe’s situation will now be monitored...

Comments / 0

Community Policy