Wales team bond summed up by forgotten goalkeeper Danny Ward

Forty-five minutes after the final whistle sounded at the Olimpico in Rome on Sunday, the Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward headed out of the away dressing room and slumped, feet crossed, against a post in front of an empty Curva Sud to toast his team’s progress to the last 16 – and Father’s Day – with his 20-month-old son, Albie, via FaceTime. “He was having his bottle and ready to go to bed, bless him, but it is moments like that when you realise why you want to do these things,” says Ward. “I spoke to my father after and it was a case of: ‘As much as I miss you all, I don’t want to come home.’ It was certainly a Father’s Day I won’t forget.”