Cycling is a team sport in a strange way. Unlike football, a casual observer cannot necessarily immediately discern the tactics on show. One cannot look at a team sheet and work out a formation, like one could by seeing Italy playing a 4-3-3 with their full-backs pushing forwards. In cycling, only one rider can cross the line in first position, or wear the leader’s jersey, but it takes a whole organisation to ensure that victory happens, to pull the whole affair off. Races need to be controlled in order for there not to be total chaos on the road, and so plans can be put into action.