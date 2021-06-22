Portugal’s ‘bus driver’ Santos hopes to find route through France to last 16
Fernando Santos came back with a fine retort to Marco Rossi’s observation that a kit man or coach driver could manage Portugal given the depth of talent at their disposal. “I have huge respect for all my colleagues but I also have huge respect for all bus drivers and kit men,” he replied. “And I’m telling you in all frankness – I have enormous pride in being a good bus driver for this team.” And as on the route to glory at Euro 2016, Portugal’s manager has set off on a precarious course.www.theguardian.com