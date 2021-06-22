Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Portugal’s ‘bus driver’ Santos hopes to find route through France to last 16

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFernando Santos came back with a fine retort to Marco Rossi’s observation that a kit man or coach driver could manage Portugal given the depth of talent at their disposal. “I have huge respect for all my colleagues but I also have huge respect for all bus drivers and kit men,” he replied. “And I’m telling you in all frankness – I have enormous pride in being a good bus driver for this team.” And as on the route to glory at Euro 2016, Portugal’s manager has set off on a precarious course.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Antoine Griezmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#European#Italian#Group F Given#Wolves#The Nations League#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Sports
Related
Daily Mail

Portugal boss Fernando Santos bemoans Belgium's 48-hour head-start in preparations for last-16 tie... but insists sweltering heat in Seville will be an advantage for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co

Fernando Santos has admitted Portugal are already playing catch-up with Belgium, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co's last-16 opponents two days ahead in their recovery. Portugal occupied every position in the group during their 2-2 draw with France on a dramatic night, but eventually finished third and consequently must will take on Roberto Martinez's men in Sevilla on Sunday.
Tribal Football

​Portugal coach Santos laments 'unfair' Belgium loss

Portugal coach Fernando Santos felt his side were unlucky after they were bundled out of Euro 2020 by Belgium. The defending champions, boasting stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, were unable to score in their last-16 defeat to the Red Devils. Thorgan Hazard scored from outside...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo steers Portugal into last 16 as Karim Benzema seals top spot for France

A frenetic evening that saw a shredding and then gluing together of the script ended with France as group winners with Portugal also progressing to the knockout rounds.It was the kind of football that should be served on loop; on-pitch magic and muddling, emotional gymnastics and a healthy dose of contentious decisions.The group of the tournament lived up to its billing, closing off this phase with fireworks in the form of a referee that took centre stage, another record for Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema scoring his first France goal in almost six years and an almighty scare for Germany....
ESPN

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo ties international goals mark in France draw

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo tied the all-time men's record for international goals with a pair of penalties in a 2-2 draw with France in Group F in Budapest on Wednesday. The result sees both teams advance to the round of 16 at the 2020 European Championship. - Euro 2020 on ESPN:...
Trafficsimpleflying.com

Lufthansa Replaces Its Shortest Route With A Bus Service

Lufthansa is scrapping its shortest route, replacing the service with a bus. The route between Munich and Nuremberg is just 86 miles (138 km) as the crow flies. Lufthansa operates many domestic services across Germany, connecting major cities with its Frankfurt and Munich hubs. These services run alongside a comprehensive rail codeshare network.
Soccertucson.com

Portugal 2-2 France

Portugal vs. France certainly didn’t disappoint in Group F at Euro 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema each score twice in the 2-2 draw. Ronaldo equals the men’s all-time goalscoring record for his country with 109 goals. Group F finishes (first to fourth): France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary. #ESPNFC #EURO2020...
AFP

France stunned by Switzerland, Spain through to last eight on dramatic day at Euro 2020

Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial penalty on Monday as world champions France were sent packing from Euro 2020 in a shoot-out against Switzerland, who go through to a quarter-final tie against Spain after an unforgettable day of drama which featured a total of 14 goals in two games. With no further goals, the tie went to penalties and all nine kicks were converted before Mbappe saw his effort saved by Yann Sommer.
UEFASB Nation

2-2 draws to end Euro’s Group F put France, Germany and Portugal in round of 16

In a group where three of Europe’s powerhouses had met, we could not have expected less than a night of great emotions, especially with classification to the Euro’s knockout stage still wide open. But we were at least taken aback once again by Hungary, who got very close to eliminating Germany after finding the lead twice in their encounter. Whereas in the reenactment of the Euro 2016 final, Portugal showed to France and also the rest of the continent that they are still a contender for glory five years after winning the title for the first time in their history.
UEFA90min.com

The story of France's Golden Goal win over Portugal at Euro 2000

France's dramatic extra-time victory over Italy in the final of Euro 2000 will forever be held up as a symbol of their undying will to win under Roger Lemerre. But while David Trezeguet's golden goal in the final remains one of the most famous moments in French football history, it may actually be their semi-final win over Portugal that says the most about the greatness the side.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Ramos, Varane, Camavinga, Coman, Messi, Ronaldo, Griezmann

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, 35, will have a medical in Paris on Tuesday ahead of joining Paris St-Germain as a free agent after his departure from Real Madrid. (ESPN) Manchester United are set to offer £50m for Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane, 28, and £25m for Rennes French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, as they continue their summer spending. (Marca via Mail)
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: Barcelona's Griezmann Set to be Offered to Chelsea

Antoine Griezmann will be offered to Chelsea as Barcelona desperately attempt to cut costs this summer, accoring to reports. The Spanish giants are attemting to tie Lionel Messi down on a new contract but may not be able to register the Argentine unless they fix their finances. As per the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy