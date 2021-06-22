Portugal’s ‘bus driver’ Santos hopes to find route through France to last 16

In a group where three of Europe’s powerhouses had met, we could not have expected less than a night of great emotions, especially with classification to the Euro’s knockout stage still wide open. But we were at least taken aback once again by Hungary, who got very close to eliminating Germany after finding the lead twice in their encounter. Whereas in the reenactment of the Euro 2016 final, Portugal showed to France and also the rest of the continent that they are still a contender for glory five years after winning the title for the first time in their history.