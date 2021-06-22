Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Environmentalists bank on state regulators to stop Okefenokee mine

By Stanley Dunlap
Posted by 
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 16 days ago

Nearly two years after Alabama’s Twin Pines Minerals publicly unveiled plans to mine heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge, the company says the project is still a top priority despite potential legal hurdles, and changing environmental rules that loom ahead of its proposal.

Twin Pines President Steve Ingle said last week his company would not rush sending the final pieces of its application to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division even after the Biden administration announced this month that it will revisit a rule that removed federal protections from wetlands surrounding the proposed south Georgia mining site.

But if the rule changes made during the previous two presidential administrations are any indication, it could take several years before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s newest version takes effect.

That’s why environmentalists who oppose Twin Pines’ plans are banking on the state agency to deny the permit or for a federal court to rule that former President Donald Trump’s revisions to the Clean Water Act are illegal.

Georgia’s environmental regulators aren’t holding Twin Pines to a deadline to complete additional hydraulic analysis on a shallow aquifer and provide other details about the project in its application.

“We have received a number of questions asking if we are expediting our response to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division in light of recent pronouncements from Washington, and the answer is ‘no,'” Ingle said in a statement.

“Our intention is to address their directives relative to our permit applications thoroughly and completely,” he said. “We will use whatever time it takes to demonstrate to their satisfaction that we can mine titanium and other heavy minerals from Trail Ridge and do so in a way that protects the Okefenokee Refuge and surrounding environs.”

Many advocates are focusing much of their attention on the state-level process that would include the agency soliciting more public feedback on the mining project that the EPD has already received several thousand comments on.

Rena Ann Peck, executive director of the Georgia River Network, said repealing the Trump-era water rules is good news for the wetlands that lost protection under the previous administration but is “not an automatic fix at all” when it comes to the controversial plans to mine near the largest national wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.

“It’s still pedal to the metal,” Peck said. “Because it’s still in EPD’s hands.”

For the Southern Environmental Law Center, it’s imperative to win its U.S. District Court case against Trump’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

The government’s response to the center’s demand for summary judgment is due this month.

“The Biden administration rule won’t reverse the removal of federal clean water protections, only a court ruling will,” said Kelly Moser, senior attorney and leader of the environmental law center’s Clean Water Defense Initiative. “That’s why we remain in court fighting against the unlawful rule.”

Twin Pines mine remains a priority

In August 2019, about 150 environmentalists, government officials, and project supporters gathered in Folkston for the first public hearing. They toured information stations set up by Twin Pines as its consultants offered walk-through presentations.

Throughout the planning process, which included Twin Pines downsizing from its initial plans, the company has conducted studies it says show minimal impact to the Okefenokee if it digs for a mineral used as the white pigment found in paint and paper and for other purposes.

The mining would initially occur about three miles from the refuge along Trail Ridge, a one-mile-wide and 100-mile long ridge that forms the hydrological divide between the Okefenokee and St. Marys River.

Ingle reiterated Friday the importance of pulling off the 570-acre mining demonstration without threatening the Okefenokee.

“This project remains a top priority for Twin Pines, and it is in our best interests to do what the EPD instructs us to do now and in the future should we be granted approval to move forward with mining,” Ingle said Friday. “It is no secret that titanium is an important mineral for national security and is becoming more prominent in a number of green energy applications.”

Many conservationists continue to say they worry about what will happen if the mine expands to thousands of acres around the swamp, home to several threatened or endangered species. And while the EPA’s new Clean Water Act rule won’t conflict with  the initial phase, it could have a lasting impact on federal protections of waterways for years to come, Moser said.

Michael Regan, the Biden administration’s EPA administrator, announced this month the agency will reverse the Trump-era water rules after determining changes are causing “significant environmental degradation” by reducing the types of regulated streams and wetlands.

According to the Southern Environmental Law Center, under the Trump rule, more than 160,000 acres of wetlands in the Chattahoochee River basin alone are no longer under federal protection.

“Many more streams and wetlands—like those slated to be destroyed by the Twin Pines mine—could be lost while the administration conducts its rulemaking,” Moser said. “Every decision made under the rule to exclude streams, wetlands, and other waters from clean water protections generally creates a five-year safe harbor for polluters to destroy those waters.”

The EPA’s recent announcement, however, is unsettling for the powerful American Farm Bureau Federation, which favors Trump’s rule that it says is environmentally conscious while clearing up much confusion about what the 1972 Clean Water Act allows.

During President Barack Obama’s tenure, a rule change greatly expanded the number of streams, wetlands, and other bodies of water protected under the act and brought about ambiguity.

“We are deeply concerned that the EPA plans to reverse the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which puts the future of responsible protections at risk,” Farm Bureau President and Georgia farmer Zippy Duvall said. “We expected extensive outreach, but (the EPA’s) announcement fails to recognize the concerns of farmers and ranchers.

Because of the high stakes, the rulemaking process will take a while and likely will face further legal challenges , said Mindy Goldstein, an environmental law professor at Emory University.

“If it were easy, we wouldn’t have failed so many times,” Goldstein said. “This is going to be hard. I think the commitment to bringing a diverse set of stakeholders together at the outset to really understand the concerns, the expectation of all the stakeholders is heartening.”

Deputy Editor Jill Nolin contributed to this report

The post Environmentalists bank on state regulators to stop Okefenokee mine appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

429
Followers
155
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining#Water Security#Environmentalists#Twin Pines Minerals#Twin Pines#Epd#The Georgia River Network#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
Agriculturedakotafreepress.com

New Pix Tell Deeper Meaning of Ag Dept’s Devouring of Environmental Regulation

The new Department of Agriculture (and Natural Resources) makes clear the hierarchy we expected from this ill-advised submerger—environmental protection buried under ag-industrial interests—with the imagery on its redesigned webpage. Scroll past the distractingly homepage sliding banner and you’ll see a section titled “Happening Now.” What is happening now under DA(NR)’s...
Congress & CourtsRegister Citizen

Court: DNR can impose farm conditions, consider well impact

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators can impose operating conditions on factory farms and consider high-capacity wells' cumulative environmental impacts when deciding whether to grant permits, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The decisions mark a major win for conservationists and clarify that the Department of Natural Resources has broad...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

New Trump lawyers include Bhopal disaster, tobacco litigation vet

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's latest legal team includes a Washington, D.C., lawyer who made his name filing personal injury claims in the 1980s and 1990s, and a Connecticut attorney who represented the estate of O.J. Simpson's slain wife. Trump on Wednesday filed federal lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified...
Industrywymt.com

Environmentalists file coal mine lawsuit against West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A group of environmentalists says it intends to sue West Virginia over evidence of pollutants running into waterways from a coal mine site. The group claims violations of the Clean Water Act at a coal mine site managed by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection in Clay and Nicholas counties. The Sierra Club, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition are part of the notice of intent to sue. They claim there were 780 violations of permit limits for pH, iron, and aluminum since October 2016. The lawsuit would be the latest legal attempt to improve conditions at former mines across Appalachia.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Georgia Recorder

U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol. In a 222-190 vote that was almost entirely party-line, just two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which calls for a probe into “one of the darkest days of […] The post U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Georgia Recorder

GOP resists new calls for federal OK of John Lewis Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON—Republicans during a U.S. House Judiciary panel hearing on Tuesday argued that a bill that would reinstate a preclearance section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act is unnecessary because there is no discrimination in voting. The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Mike Johnson, (R-La.), said that the legislation is not needed and that the […] The post GOP resists new calls for federal OK of John Lewis Voting Rights Act appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ConstructionPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

State regulators plan to loosen runoff rules at construction sites

A state plan to rollback longstanding regulations for construction site runoff is drawing opposition from environmental groups who fear that Tennessee creeks ands streams will suffer. Stormwater discharges from construction sites —rainwater that sweeps soil or other particles off-site — can flow into nearby waterways, often creating silt deposits that impact aquatic life and water […] The post State regulators plan to loosen runoff rules at construction sites appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
AgriculturePosted by
Georgia Recorder

Relief payments to Black farmers stalled by conservative group lawsuits

WASHINGTON—Former Trump administration officials and conservative and libertarian nonprofits have launched lawsuits to block federal relief funds aimed at Black and minority farmers—a development that House Agriculture Committee Chairman and Atlanta Democrat David Scott calls “an evil system at work here.” Suits have been filed in Florida, Wisconsin and Texas that say it’s unconstitutional to […] The post Relief payments to Black farmers stalled by conservative group lawsuits appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court Deals Ethanol A Blow By Undermining The Renewable Fuel Standard

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled on a protracted legal and political fight that has pitted two pillars of the Republican base against each other since 2018. The case, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, involved a small refinery in Wyoming that sought relief at the U.S. Supreme Court from a lower court ruling that restricted the authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide relief to refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, granted that relief and gave small refiners a win in their ongoing battle to weaken the RFS.
Georgia StatePosted by
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Justice Dept. suit says new Georgia voting law rules violate rights

This story was updated June 25th at 5:27 p.m. WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia to overturn a sweeping elections law passed in March, with a legal challenge that alleges the new statute violates the federal Voting Rights Act. The federal […] The post U.S. Justice Dept. suit says new Georgia voting law rules violate rights appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Georgia Recorder

State regulators, federal inspectors give big headaches to Vogtle owners

Managers of the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion project are having an especially bad month, which is saying something for a long-delayed project billions of dollars over budget. Georgia Power and its parent company, Southern Co. endured a blistering hearing at the Georgia Public Service Commission Thursday, just days after U.S. nuclear regulators launched a review […] The post State regulators, federal inspectors give big headaches to Vogtle owners  appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia StatePosted by
Georgia Recorder

Supreme Court ends challenge by Georgia, other states to Obamacare

Health care advocates cheered a U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday rejecting a challenge of the Affordable Care Act pushed by Texas and more than a dozen other GOP-led states, including Georgia. The justices ruled with a 7-to-2 majority that the states lacked standing to challenge the constitutionality of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. […] The post Supreme Court ends challenge by Georgia, other states to Obamacare appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Earmarks list for states in U.S. House infrastructure bill tops $5.7B

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats’ highway funding bill is poised to include roughly three out of five transportation projects submitted by members, as legislators vie for their share of federal dollars through the resurrected congressional earmarks process. The 1,473 projects that made the cut were out of 2,383 that Democratic and Republican legislators requested for inclusion in […] The post Earmarks list for states in U.S. House infrastructure bill tops $5.7B appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Idaho Stateouttherecolorado.com

Ruling goes against US sheep experimental station in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials and a sheep industry group have filed notices to appeal a federal court ruling involving an eastern Idaho sheep research facility long targeted by environmental groups concerned about the potential harm to grizzly bears and other wildlife. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and American...
IndustryThe Spokesman-Review

State regulators extend COVID-19 protections for utility customers

State regulators have extended protections for electric and natural gas customers experiencing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission ordered electric and natural gas utility companies in the state to continue a moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment until Sept. 30, according to a news release.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON — The White House and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said Thursday they’ve struck a deal on the outlines of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, marking a breakthrough on federal dollars for road and bridge projects after weeks of negotiations—but with significant hurdles still ahead. President Joe Biden stood with the 10 senators […] The post Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan appeared first on Georgia Recorder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy