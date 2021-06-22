Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Delta Air Lines Aims to Hire 1,000 New Pilots Next Year in Dramatic Turn of Fortune

Delta Air Lines told employees on Monday that it intends to hire as many as 1,000 new pilots by next summer as its recovery from the pandemic “continues to accelerate”. Leisure travel volumes have already recovered to pre-pandemic levels and the Atlanta-based airline expects international travel to continue to open up in the second half of the year.

