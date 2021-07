San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman has been named to the 2021 National League All-Star team, becoming the 13th former LSU player to be designated an MLB All-Star. The MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver. The selection of Gausman marks the sixth straight time – beginning in 2015 – that a former LSU player has been chosen for the All-Star Game. The All-Star Game was not played in 2020 to the COVID-19 pandemic.