Australia Struggles To Quash Persistent Coronavirus Outbreaks

By AFP News
 16 days ago
Sydney was battling a fresh Covid-19 cluster on Tuesday just as Melbourne's latest outbreak receded, highlighting Australia's difficulty in quashing persistent small virus flare-ups. Ten people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Sydney overnight, taking the cluster that first emerged in the city's Bondi Beach area last week to 21 cases.

Public HealthUS News and World Report

Australia Steps up Vaccine Push to Stem COVID-19 Outbreak

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia decided on Monday to make vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels after a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Prime Minister Scott Morrison met state and territory leaders to discuss the situation, with more than 20 million Australians -- about 80% of the...
Public Healthwmleader.com

Australia extends Sydney lockdown as Delta outbreak grows

The Australian city of Sydney has gone into a two-week lockdown after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases. More than one million people in central and eastern suburbs were already under restrictions imposed on Friday following a jump in cases. The lockdown now covers the whole city and...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

A study indicates a 20,000-year-old East Asian coronavirus outbreak.

A study indicates a 20,000-year-old East Asian coronavirus outbreak. Researchers have revealed that a coronavirus epidemic erupted more than 20,000 years ago in East Asia. Experts suggest that traces of the pandemic can be found in the genetic makeup of people from that area. There have been three major outbreaks...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

South Australia to bring in new restrictions despite having ZERO local coronavirus cases after workers from a Northern Territory gold mine hit by an outbreak fly in to quarantine with families

South Australia is expected to introduce new Covid restrictions despite having no new locally-acquired cases, amid fears the Indian Delta variant is spreading. Capped numbers on home gatherings, enforced mask wearing in confined public spaces, and restricted numbers in public venues are the key announcements expected to come into force in South Australia from Monday.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

COVID Lockdowns and Restrictions Spread Across Australia With New Outbreak

With less than 5 percent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities across Australia have been imposing lockdowns and other restrictions. The highly contagious Delta variant and travel are fueling the new outbreaks. A day after Sydney entered a partial two-week lockdown, Perth imposed new restrictions after revealing that a local woman who returned from Sydney contracted the virus and visited a gym, two schools, a bar, and a shopping center while infectious. “I want to foreshadow that, given how contagious this strain of the virus is, we do anticipate that in the next few days, case numbers are likely to increase even beyond what we have seen today because we are seeing that people in isolation, unfortunately, would have already transmitted to all their house contacts,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Thailand To Reimpose Coronavirus Curbs To Contain Outbreak

Thailand from Monday will reimpose Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in the capital Bangkok and its suburbs as it tries to contain a wave of coronavirus cases. After a year of relative success in keeping infection rates low, Thailand's latest wave kicked off in April when a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Australia extends lockdown to seven cities as country scrambles to contain Covid outbreak

Australia has announced to extend lockdown and social distancing restrictions to more parts of the country with seven cities now under a lockdown, as cases of highly contagious Delta variant rise. The announcement of the extension came on Wednesday, following the rise in reported cases in Australia to more than 200. Cities like Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Townsville and the Gold Coast have already been in lockdown, with around half of the Australian population living under stay-at-home orders. With more than five million residents of greater Sydney under a two-week lockdown until July 9, New South Wales state reported 22...
Public HealthPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Prime Creator of Earth' Interrupts Coronavirus Press Conference in Australia

A press conference detailing renewed Covid-related travel restrictions in Australia took a bizarre turn when a man proclaiming himself to be the "prime creator of this Earth" interrupted the proceedings. The very strange incident reportedly unfolded on Sunday as the police commissioner for the state of New South Wales, Mick Fuller, was addressing the media about a recently enacted two-week lockdown to try and thwart the spread of the worrisome and highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant which has recently cropped up in considerable numbers in Australia. The otherwise formal affair became chaotic when a bearded man made his way through the crowd of reporters with a rather weird line of inquiry and an even odder declaration.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open flat as virus challenge persists

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, while firm copper and oil prices will likely lend weight to miners and energy companies. The local share price index futures was flat, and at a 78.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Australia's most-populous city struggles to curb delta cases

Sydney’s delta-variant coronavirus outbreak is proving difficult to bring under control, despite Australia’s most-populous city being in lockdown for almost a week. The city of almost 6 million people detected 24 new locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday. Since the outbreak began in mid-June from a driver who transported international flight crew, Sydney has recorded 195 infections.
Public HealthTime Out Global

Strict health restrictions likely to remain in place until more vaccines are available in NSW

Millions of people across Greater Sydney have been under lockdown orders for ten days, but the current stay-at-home orders may remain in place for some time to come. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian appeared to hint at a potential extension to Greater Sydney’s lockdown during a media briefing on July 6, saying that the state’s health experts would be in discussions throughout the day and a decision on whether lockdown would end at midnight on Friday, July 9 as planned would be announced on July 7.

