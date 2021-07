Aaron Wiggins will forgo his final year of eligibility with the University of Maryland, and will keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to this agent, Mike Whitaker. His agent, Mike Whitaker confirmed Aaron had two workouts before the July 7th deadline, with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, July 5th, and the Phoenix Suns; which would give him eight workouts so far, in the Pre-Draft process. Wiggins will also participate in a group workout with the Utah Jazz, and Minnesota Timberwolves on July 10th. The process spans four days, with 12 players working out per day, two workout groups at a time.