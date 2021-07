Paul George earned the nickname "Pandemic P" in 2020 after he played a large role in how the Los Angeles Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the bubble playoffs in Orlando. He performed much better in this year's postseason and was as good as anyone could have hoped for after Kawhi Leonard went down with a knee injury, but the Pandemic P moniker will follow him forever. One does not easily excise that kind of demon.