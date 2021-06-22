Michael Hicks: Looking back at a century of Father’s Days
It's Father's Day weekend, which caused me to think a bit about a century of change in the life of a typical American dad. This is a good story to tell through the lives of my and my wife's grandfathers. These four men were born before Father's Day was commonly celebrated in the U.S., and their experience is surprisingly representative of early 20th century fatherhood in the rural Midwest. The condition of their lives also offers shocking contrast with American life today.