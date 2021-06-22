Cancel
Franklin, IN

Franklin College will ask students for vaccination status

By Andy Bell-Baltaci
dailyjournal.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin College students will be required to report their vaccination status before they head to campus in the fall. It wasn’t clear Monday how the students will be asked to show whether they’re vaccinated, or if faculty and staff will be required to do the same. Students will receive further details about the policy sometime this week in an email from Dean Andrew Jones, Prather said in a video to students and parents Friday.

